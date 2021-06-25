Freelancer shafiq

PFLY MODERN LOGO

PFLY MODERN LOGO creative logo concept branding identity brand minimalist minimal logo modern logo logo design vector logo illustration icon graphic design design branding app
P + FLY + SYMBOL MARK = PFLY LETTER MARK LOGO
You can contact or Hire me.
What's App : +8801726121056
E-mail : freelancershafiq16@gmail.com
#vectorlogo #vector #modernism #logodesign #iconlogo #branding #brandinglogo #brandingidentity #brand #design #designer #modern #modernlogo #minimal #minimallogo #conceptlogo #logo #app #corporatelogo #type #abstract #branddesign #logoconcept #designlogo #pletter #letterdesign

