Pierre Cicuto

Man looking at data

Pierre Cicuto
Pierre Cicuto
Hire Me
  • Save
Man looking at data blue screen data dataviz man vector web colors illustration ui design
Download color palette

Illustration that I made for my job, representing a man looking at his screen displaying data charts.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Pierre Cicuto
Pierre Cicuto
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Pierre Cicuto

View profile
    • Like