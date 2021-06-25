Ruben Joseph

GreenLeaf | Mental Health Community | Ui \ Ux Design

GreenLeaf | Mental Health Community | Ui \ Ux Design logo design branding mental health app ux ui
Statistics have shown that people are more comfortable talking about their feelings online when compared to face-to-face confrontation. This app aims to provide a safe place for people to discuss their feelings anonymously.

All the app screens will be uploaded on Behance soon.. :)

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
