Solar Energy – Comapny Profile Bundle Brochures 3 in 1

Is an extraordinary collection of brochures that have been designed for companies offering the sale and installation of Solar Panels, but also other related accessories.

The templates were created primarily for the Renewable Energy industry, but the universal layout allows these brochures to be used in any industry.

The main purpose of the brochures is to promote and offer services related to Renewable Energy, Solar Panels, Wind Farms, Repair and Service of electrical appliances, as well as other related services.

Each template is designed in Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd), Affinity Designer (.afdesign) and Affinity Publisher (.afpub), making it very easy to edit the brochure in your favorite software.

In addition, each brochure has been created in 4 different colors (blue, green, orange and red), which will allow for a wider use of the project. One click is enough to change the color of the brochure.

Each orientation (portrait, landscape, square) includes 4 different covers for the front and back, giving you even more possibilities to create a unique brochure.

Download All in One

Unlimited Downloads

Behance Project

Marketplace | Elements | Facebook | Instagram | Behance