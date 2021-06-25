🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Solar Energy – Comapny Profile Bundle Brochures 3 in 1
Is an extraordinary collection of brochures that have been designed for companies offering the sale and installation of Solar Panels, but also other related accessories.
The templates were created primarily for the Renewable Energy industry, but the universal layout allows these brochures to be used in any industry.
The main purpose of the brochures is to promote and offer services related to Renewable Energy, Solar Panels, Wind Farms, Repair and Service of electrical appliances, as well as other related services.
Each template is designed in Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd), Affinity Designer (.afdesign) and Affinity Publisher (.afpub), making it very easy to edit the brochure in your favorite software.
In addition, each brochure has been created in 4 different colors (blue, green, orange and red), which will allow for a wider use of the project. One click is enough to change the color of the brochure.
Each orientation (portrait, landscape, square) includes 4 different covers for the front and back, giving you even more possibilities to create a unique brochure.
Download All in One
Unlimited Downloads
Behance Project
Marketplace | Elements | Facebook | Instagram | Behance