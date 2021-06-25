Anton Jilin

Bosch - Lawn mower

Bosch - Lawn mower black cut laser star wars design ai robo mower lawn iconic bosch clean product product design industrial design 3d
Star wars inspired lawn mower. Uses advanced laser technology and AI to keep your lawn in perfect condition. Front camera allows to recognise obstacles and by pass them.

