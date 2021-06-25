Silvio Verrier

Personal Website 2021

Silvio Verrier
Silvio Verrier
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Website 2021 visual identity
Personal Website 2021 visual identity
Download color palette
  1. Screenshot 2021-06-25 at 12.16.53.png
  2. Screenshot 2021-06-25 at 12.19.02.png

I had to create a simple layout for my personal website. Providing basic information for potential clients & partners.
Built with Webflow

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Silvio Verrier
Silvio Verrier
is helping your project shine.
Hire Me

More by Silvio Verrier

View profile
    • Like