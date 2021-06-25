Good for Sale
Aurora Phan
Farmer Studio

Smart Home Application

Aurora Phan
Farmer Studio
Aurora Phan for Farmer Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Home Application washing machine air conditioner fan light gradient chart smart home dark mode interface mobile design app ux ui

Hi - Smart Home UI Kit

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Hi - Smart Home UI Kit
Download color palette

Hi - Smart Home UI Kit

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Hi - Smart Home UI Kit

Over the past couple of years, numerous tech advancements have led to an increase in the popularity of smart home devices.

This is a study to create an application that help users manage their house better, whenever and wherever they need (with internet ready, of course 😋)

Check out full presentation.

Farmer Studio
Farmer Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Farmer Studio

View profile
    • Like