Overflow for agile teams - Illustration

I designed this illustration for an Overflow blog post titled “Five reasons every Agile team needs Overflow”.

This demanded a bit of research around the most common symbols, methods and teachings of the Agile framework. Post-it notes, kanban boards and the iteration cycle are all major themes, which I tried to incorporate in the design. At the same time, I wanted to highlight the capability of people to work, plan their sprints, ideate, or retrospect remotely. For that reason, I placed each of the character in a separate shape, to signify that they are physically not close to one another, however they can still work towards a common goal.