Overflow for agile teams - Illustration

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed this illustration for an Overflow blog post titled “Five reasons every Agile team needs Overflow”.
This demanded a bit of research around the most common symbols, methods and teachings of the Agile framework. Post-it notes, kanban boards and the iteration cycle are all major themes, which I tried to incorporate in the design. At the same time, I wanted to highlight the capability of people to work, plan their sprints, ideate, or retrospect remotely. For that reason, I placed each of the character in a separate shape, to signify that they are physically not close to one another, however they can still work towards a common goal.