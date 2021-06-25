Design site for E-Commerce

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends 🙌
Company WASTA helps bring your business online empowering independent business owners everywhere. Over 1,700,000 businesses in 175 countries around the world have made over $200 billion USD in sales using Shopify. Wasta helps with two parts of the e-commerce value chain: SaaS and Warehousing/3PL.
We created a design home page in white and green color symbolizing profit and success. Also added key visual thanks to which the page will be remembered and will stand out from other similar sites.
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at 📩 design.gofox@gmail.com
If you want to see more design by us, visit our Dribbble | Instagram | Behance