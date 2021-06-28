Finance Mobile App

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

Trading as an additional income source has never been more available than today with many useful trading tools. We decided to explore an opportunity of creating a digital product in this field and came up with this mobile app concept.

The left screen is the home page where one can choose popular companies to invest in, see their shares, and check their portfolio's balance. The right screen shows a company's performance chart.

We experimented with the color scheme and didn't stick to traditional neutral colors that are associated with the finances. Instead, we applied a pastel color scheme.

The app uses smooth lines and airy forms creating inner space. This is not an ordinary solution for the trading and investment field. It breaks up with the established tradition and offers a new kind of user experience.

