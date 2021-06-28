Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Finance Mobile App

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance Mobile App app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile app design mobile design finance fintech banking bank finance app finances financial financial app bank app banking app ux ui ronas it
Finance Mobile App app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile app design mobile design finance fintech banking bank finance app finances financial financial app bank app banking app ux ui ronas it
Finance Mobile App app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile app design mobile design finance fintech banking bank finance app finances financial financial app bank app banking app ux ui ronas it
Finance Mobile App app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile app design mobile design finance fintech banking bank finance app finances financial financial app bank app banking app ux ui ronas it
Finance Mobile App app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile app design mobile design finance fintech banking bank finance app finances financial financial app bank app banking app ux ui ronas it
Finance Mobile App app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile app design mobile design finance fintech banking bank finance app finances financial financial app bank app banking app ux ui ronas it
Finance Mobile App app design mobile app mobile ui app mobile app design mobile design finance fintech banking bank finance app finances financial financial app bank app banking app ux ui ronas it
Download color palette
  1. 1 shot.png
  2. 4 shot.png
  3. 5 shot.png
  4. 2 shot.png
  5. 3 shot.png
  6. App 1.png
  7. Thanks.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

Trading as an additional income source has never been more available than today with many useful trading tools. We decided to explore an opportunity of creating a digital product in this field and came up with this mobile app concept.

The left screen is the home page where one can choose popular companies to invest in, see their shares, and check their portfolio's balance. The right screen shows a company's performance chart.

We experimented with the color scheme and didn't stick to traditional neutral colors that are associated with the finances. Instead, we applied a pastel color scheme.

The app uses smooth lines and airy forms creating inner space. This is not an ordinary solution for the trading and investment field. It breaks up with the established tradition and offers a new kind of user experience.

Do you like our experiment?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like