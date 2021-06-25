Jogja Travel Web Application - Web Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, friends of dribbble!
Today, I want to share about web design is made with a case study which aims to make it easier for tourists visiting the Jogja area to find their destination easily through the Jogja Spot Indonesia website.
Available for work inquiry!
Feel free to provide feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.
Instagram : @seight.std
Email : mdrianid@gmail.com