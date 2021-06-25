Istique Ahmed

T SHIRT Web Banner Design Templet

Istique Ahmed
Istique Ahmed
  • Save
T SHIRT Web Banner Design Templet insta web banner party web banner logo minimal vector branding graphic design dailylogochallenge illustrator illustration design web banner design web banner art
Download color palette

File Information:

File Name: T SHIRT Web Banner Design Templet

Category: Vector

File Extension: Ai

Uploaded By: Istique67

High Quality Flyer

Easy Editable Text

CMYK @ 300 PPI – Print-Ready

Perfectly Aligned

Organised Layers

Download Link: https://webspick.com/item/t-shirt-web-banner-design-templet/2623

File size: 336 px X 280 px, 300 px X 250 px, 468 px X 60 px, 300 px X 600 px

Istique Ahmed
Istique Ahmed

More by Istique Ahmed

View profile
    • Like