🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
File Information:
File Name: T SHIRT Web Banner Design Templet
Category: Vector
File Extension: Ai
Uploaded By: Istique67
High Quality Flyer
Easy Editable Text
CMYK @ 300 PPI – Print-Ready
Perfectly Aligned
Organised Layers
Download Link: https://webspick.com/item/t-shirt-web-banner-design-templet/2623
File size: 336 px X 280 px, 300 px X 250 px, 468 px X 60 px, 300 px X 600 px