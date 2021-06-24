Skype Redesign

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As we know Skype current UI is quite boring and out dated, it needs overall revamping of UI and UX. So main focus of this project is to give a fresh look to Skype app. I tried to keep design modern and at the same time focuses on user flow and usability.
Checkout complete design : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120618525/Skype-Fresh-Redesign