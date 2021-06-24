Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scared Lion thinking about its problems | Tribalius

Scared Lion thinking about its problems | Tribalius folk lion cat animal thinking anxiety emotions psychology worried worry illustration kawaii kawaii art cute kids illustration
A lion-cat worried about life, problems and trying to solve his creativity problems.
An illustration created for a post about creativity, stress, and psychology.

