Sean Perryman For Virginia Logo

Sean Perryman For Virginia Logo illustrator branding vector logo
  1. perryman4va.png
  2. perryman4va_explorations@2x.png

Sean Perryman launched his bid for Lt. Governor of Virginia in 2020 and needed a logo to begin the campaigning process. We worked through many variations, initially preferring green for its friendliness and approachability. We settled on the "comment box" as a way to say that the people are talking, and Sean is listening. Ultimately ended up with the (somewhat standard for U.S. politics) red, white, and blue.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Creative & Design Director
