Sean Perryman For Virginia Logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sean Perryman launched his bid for Lt. Governor of Virginia in 2020 and needed a logo to begin the campaigning process. We worked through many variations, initially preferring green for its friendliness and approachability. We settled on the "comment box" as a way to say that the people are talking, and Sean is listening. Ultimately ended up with the (somewhat standard for U.S. politics) red, white, and blue.