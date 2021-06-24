Pure white landing

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
While we're working, our eyes are getting tired and tired as time passes.
I was thinking to myself: “dude! let's build something that collects everything we want to read from web and turn it into pure B&W!”
And then I continue: “With this tool, the hurts of the eye would be reduced remarkably, and let's admit it, it is useful!”
and this is how it started and end up with a landing page.
