Mohsen Khani

Pure white landing

Mohsen Khani
Mohsen Khani
While we're working, our eyes are getting tired and tired as time passes.
I was thinking to myself: “dude! let's build something that collects everything we want to read from web and turn it into pure B&W!”
And then I continue: “With this tool, the hurts of the eye would be reduced remarkably, and let's admit it, it is useful!”
and this is how it started and end up with a landing page.
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Mohsen Khani
Mohsen Khani

