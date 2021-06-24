Pure white landing

While we're working, our eyes are getting tired and tired as time passes.

I was thinking to myself: “dude! let's build something that collects everything we want to read from web and turn it into pure B&W!”

And then I continue: “With this tool, the hurts of the eye would be reduced remarkably, and let's admit it, it is useful!”

and this is how it started and end up with a landing page.

