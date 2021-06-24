Ajse

Sports industry/ Logo

Ajse
Ajse
Sports industry/ Logo
Logo for the upcoming tournament in Sonoma, a country known for its wine regions and naval hero from World War II. Therefore, the logo includes two colors RED = WINE and BLUE = NAVY
A classic patriotic theme

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Ajse
Ajse

