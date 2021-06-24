Ajse

Textile Industry / print

classic art mona lisa animals dog graphic desing typography textile tshirts print
For a brand that cultivates a love for dogs, a print was made that best shows the love for art and dogs in perfect harmony.
Modern attitude and classic art combined with a happy dog.

