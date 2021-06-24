Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GriefGoat - Logo Design & Identity

Logo design and packaging concept for GriefGoat Australia, produced as part of a larger scale brand identity project.

GriefGoat is an independent cosmetic brand based in Australia, providing a range of luxury skincare and sun-protection products.

Logo Design & Brand Identity
