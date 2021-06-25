Mihai Serban

able® - Kitchen Cards

able® - Kitchen Cards clean flat scandinavian green web website sustainable kitchen cards component ux ui
UI component created for the able® website. The cards allow potential customers to browse through the available kitchens and find key information without any extra clicks.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
