Key/Lock

Key/Lock
Just messing around with some ASMR satisfying motion graphics here. Animating the springing pins and the rotation of the core was great practice for motion design. Keeping the lighting dynamic and interesting is always a challenge. Bringing out the best in the different metals and shapes is key (no pun intended lol).

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
