Custom Font: Rebar (WIP - Sample 3)

Custom Font: Rebar (WIP - Sample 3) typography font
Continuing to put my WIP font Rebar through some design tests. Rebar now contains 6 weights and 12 styles. Aiming for a release this summer. 😎

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
