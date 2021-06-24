Sushant Kumar Rai

Endangered Bird: Northern Bald Ibis

Once common across the Middle East, North Africa, and southern Europe, the northern bald ibis has been in a slow, mysterious decline for centuries, leaving just a few hundred in Morocco, Turkey and Syria. Scientists think unidentified natural factors are behind the long-term decline, but the faster pace of recent losses is also blamed on human activities.

