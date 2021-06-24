Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
guzmanbarquin™

Startup Branding / Floresta

guzmanbarquin™
guzmanbarquin™
Hire Me
  • Save
Startup Branding / Floresta concept abstract logotype flower logo process brand manual guide brand guidelines minimal vector logo gradient design branding
Startup Branding / Floresta concept abstract logotype flower logo process brand manual guide brand guidelines minimal vector logo gradient design branding
Download color palette
  1. floresta-branding@2x.png
  2. floresta-branding-2@2x.png

Hello everyone!

Today I share with you the branding design for a startup oriented to advertising and collaboration between different NGOs.

The name and the final result were very focused on the flower, collaboration and diversity of all parties, both in its geometric shape and color palette.

Hope you like it

🤟🏼

guzmanbarquin™
guzmanbarquin™
Hey! 👋🏼 I’m Guz, welcome to my design portfolio.
Hire Me

More by guzmanbarquin™

View profile
    • Like