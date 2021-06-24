Startup Branding / Floresta

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Today I share with you the branding design for a startup oriented to advertising and collaboration between different NGOs.
The name and the final result were very focused on the flower, collaboration and diversity of all parties, both in its geometric shape and color palette.
Hope you like it
🤟🏼