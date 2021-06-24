Liam Forsyth

Memoji Sketch

Memoji Sketch ios emoji mockup freebie sketch avatar memoji
Some Memoji assets for mockups. Taken at the highest res I could get, and trimmed to allow use on all background colors.

Dropbox Link

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
