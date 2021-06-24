Roman Androsiuk

Roman Androsiuk
Roman Androsiuk
MCNC | p.2
The project MCNC is about sharing love towards music with kids in less fortunate areas of Brazil. Thats why I sticked with an ampersand, a symbol of inclusion, that looks very similar to a treble clef.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Roman Androsiuk
Roman Androsiuk

