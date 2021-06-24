Jędrzej Rayski
Infermedica

Infermedica Partner Program

Jędrzej Rayski
Infermedica
Jędrzej Rayski for Infermedica
Hire Us
  • Save
Infermedica Partner Program clean planets animation motion tech healthcare health program partner partnership web webdesign illustration startup design minimal
Infermedica Partner Program clean planets animation motion tech healthcare health program partner partnership web webdesign illustration startup design minimal
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png

Infermedica officially launched its first global partner program. Check out the live site here!

Design: Jędrzej Rayski
Illustrations: Aga Więckowska

Infermedica
Infermedica
Welcome to our design portfolio!
Hire Us

More by Infermedica

View profile
    • Like