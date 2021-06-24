Roman Androsiuk

My Expedition | p.1

This is probably my favourite logo design (among the ones I did). This is a logo for a bussiness startup course "My Expedition". In this design I wanted to incorporate a feeling of an adventure, an expedition, and a feeling of empowerment, of reaching the limits, reaching the peak.

So I made 2 lines...

1 line bursting into another line, forming a silhouette of snowy mountain peaks.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
