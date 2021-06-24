Jadou Design

Mwhoob (Talented) LMS

Mwhoob (Talented) LMS remote learning loving love heart book lms blue jadou design jadou mwhoob
Mwhoob.com (Talented) is a learning management engine. The logo inspired of the combination of the heart shape and an open book.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Simplicity & Cleanliness — Saudi Arabia.
