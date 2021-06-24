Roman Androsiuk

Plan Beard | p.2

As I got more projects (and thus experience) in the future, I became aware of those "take 2 words and combine into the logo" designs. So I somewhat dislike this approach now, but I still like the subtlety of the meaning of the logo in this project.

If you are interested in the details, you can find a full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/101336687/Plan-Beard-Logo-Design-Packaging-Concept

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
