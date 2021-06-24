Plan Beard | p.1

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Behold! My first commercial project. This is hard to explain, but I can say that I was excited. This was a logo design project for a man's grooming retail shop. The client specifically asked to stray away from "stereotypical mustaches, beards, scissors and axes", or to incorporate those elements in a creative manner.
And thats how I ended up with this logo. From left to right the logo represents those stereotypical scissors = BEARD, but from right to left it represents dots coming towards an "X" on the map = PLAN.