Plan Beard | p.1

Behold! My first commercial project. This is hard to explain, but I can say that I was excited. This was a logo design project for a man's grooming retail shop. The client specifically asked to stray away from "stereotypical mustaches, beards, scissors and axes", or to incorporate those elements in a creative manner.

And thats how I ended up with this logo. From left to right the logo represents those stereotypical scissors = BEARD, but from right to left it represents dots coming towards an "X" on the map = PLAN.