Veff | p.2 logomark logo graphic design design branding
Yes. One word. Legibility. I've spent a lot of time on it and still managed to mess it up. At least now I know that sometimes it is worth to scrap an idea in order to make the logo legible.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
