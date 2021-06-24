Roman Androsiuk

Veff | p.1

Roman Androsiuk
Roman Androsiuk
  • Save
Veff | p.1 logomark logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

This is the point where my style started to form. I become more and more drawn to flat minimal designs. [spoiler] This was my last personal project (not including a personal branding project) for an imaginary cloths brand "Veff".

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Roman Androsiuk
Roman Androsiuk

More by Roman Androsiuk

View profile
    • Like