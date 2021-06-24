Perle | p.1

Roman Androsiuk

You may have seen a strange "orange" dynamic in the colour picking in my previous projects. This was probably due to my inspired and cheerful behaviour during that time, when there was not many inspiring things to help me keep working on those personal projects. But I say "NO MORE"! Imma use green from now on.

Khm... This is a personal project for "Perle", a skin care product brand.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
