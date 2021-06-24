Roman Androsiuk

RKT Games | p.1

Roman Androsiuk
Roman Androsiuk
  • Save
RKT Games | p.1 logomark logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hey! This one is an another personal project for an indie game dev studio "RKT Games". Again, imaginary, but I needed some examples of work to actually get any work. So...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Roman Androsiuk
Roman Androsiuk

More by Roman Androsiuk

View profile
    • Like