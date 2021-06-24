Dušan Pohanka

Byssus | Sustainable Fashion App

Dušan Pohanka
Dušan Pohanka
  • Save
Byssus | Sustainable Fashion App store online protopie prototype video app mobile ecommerce fashion sustainable
Byssus | Sustainable Fashion App store online protopie prototype video app mobile ecommerce fashion sustainable
Byssus | Sustainable Fashion App store online protopie prototype video app mobile ecommerce fashion sustainable
Download color palette
  1. sustainable-app-1.mp4
  2. img-sustainable-app-1.jpg
  3. img-sustainable-app-2.jpg
  4. img-sustainable-app-3.jpg

I’ve helped my friend design an e-commerce application focussed on sustainable fashion. It contains a smaller number of products, but all the items were produced in an environmentally friendly way. It encourages customers to buy fewer garments of higher quality, made using more sustainable processes.

Buy less, choose well. 🌱

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Dušan Pohanka
Dušan Pohanka
Welcome to My Design Playground on Dribbble

More by Dušan Pohanka

View profile
    • Like