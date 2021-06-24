Byssus | Sustainable Fashion App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I’ve helped my friend design an e-commerce application focussed on sustainable fashion. It contains a smaller number of products, but all the items were produced in an environmentally friendly way. It encourages customers to buy fewer garments of higher quality, made using more sustainable processes.
Buy less, choose well. 🌱