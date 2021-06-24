Marlon James

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up

Marlon James
Marlon James
  • Save
Daily UI 001 - Sign Up mobile landing dailyui signup login design
Download color palette

Hey guys! 👋

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve

The theme of Day 1 is sign up, and I threw in a landing page as well to give more context as to what the app would be about.

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Marlon James
Marlon James
Welcome to my playground.

More by Marlon James

View profile
    • Like