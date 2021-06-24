Caliente - A Reggaeton playlist

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Caliente is a personal project, which is a playlist of the latest Reggaeton hits.
We work with the concepts of movement, fluidity and personality. The Pearl Tan typography used in the logo carries the concepts of movement while bringing elegance, embodying the playlist' atmosphere and the artists' aesthetics. Integrating the system,
the abstract form of fire helps to visually translate the word Caliente.
Team: Luma Cabral, Mario Gogh e Tullio Cunha | Consulting: Carlos Bocai e Julia Aguiar