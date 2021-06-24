Andreas Pedersen

You Know The Deal blkmarket true grit texture supply brand identity visual brand identity cover artwork hiphop beats beatmaker beats graphic design hiphop design vinyl cover design logo illustrator lettering type branding illustration typography
Cover artwork for the single You Know The Deal by aussie beatmaker Soii. He made this song as a tribute to his late dog - a tibetan mastiff who's name was Tre.

Listen to Rugged Fidelity below:

https://soundcloud.com/soiisoii/sets/rugged-fidelity

