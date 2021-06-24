ForSureLetters

Guitar With Bob

ForSureLetters
ForSureLetters
Hire Me
  • Save
Guitar With Bob handwritten moving vintage nft urban brushlettering music fun unique player guitar gif animation custom calligraphy script flow type lettering logo
Download color palette

Logo for a guitar player bit.ly/guitarbob and amazing animation by @Mantas Gr

ForSureLetters
ForSureLetters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ForSureLetters

View profile
    • Like