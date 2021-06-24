Adewole Ampitan

Africa Pharma Conference Landing Page

Adewole Ampitan
Adewole Ampitan
  • Save
Africa Pharma Conference Landing Page medicine pharmacy design web figma web design
Download color palette

Hi everyone,
The Connecting the Dots Initiative (CDI) is an initiative launched by the Africa Pharma Platform (APP) as an immediate response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The CDI is a robust technology platform that aggregates the demand and supply of the much-needed products required to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let me know your feedback and thoughts.
Don’t forget to ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Adewole Ampitan
Adewole Ampitan

More by Adewole Ampitan

View profile
    • Like