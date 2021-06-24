Omnium

Home transparency layers stack house home startup real estate brand identity mark minimal design branding logo
Logo design exploration from a recent project. The company is focused on helping renters to shorten the path of buying their own home.

Let's work together – hello@omniumstudio.com

