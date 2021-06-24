Soundarya

Travel Booking Website Design

Travel Booking Website Design app design
Hello All ! I would like to share my 1st design work. As a beginner i tried it for a website's challenge of redesigning travel booking app for mobile or web. I chosed to design for web.
As i came to know dribble is a good platform which builds resume stronger i wanna post here also.
As i am a beginner your each and every like would give me more motivation to expertise in this field. So share your comments and likes on my post

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
