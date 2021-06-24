Professional Resume Template Modern | CV Template

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/d4Vm8J

Preparing a resume should never be a stress anymore! We are a team of experienced professionals with extensive exposure to the job recruitment industry. Our thorough knowledge of what it needs for a resume to stand out has lead us to create the ideal designs for our easy to use templates. Our resumes will allow your key skills to shine with confidence, sophistication and clarity.

★ THIS TEMPLATE INCLUDES ▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔ • 1 Page Resume Template • Cover Letter Template • Detailed instructions file on how to use and customize the templates • Microsoft Word (.docx) files • US Letter & A4 sizes • Icon pack (set of 50 + link to other more) • Set of free fonts (used in this document) • Quick customer support – just drop us a message if you need any help!

★ REQUIREMENTS ▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔ • Microsoft Word (2007 or newer) or Mac Pages • A free trial of Microsoft Word is available here: http://products.office.com/en-us/try (Note: OpenOffice or Google Docs will not work)

★ STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTIONS ▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔

Click “Add to Cart” and then “Checkout” (downloads will be available immediately after payment) Download the .zip file and UNZIP by double-clicking the file Go to the “Fonts” folder and install the free fonts Open templates in Word (or Pages) Edit content as you wish by replacing the dummy text Save as PDF and you are ready to go! Prepare, you will soon have an interview! ♥ PS: Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any question or need help with anything

♥ Hope you like my shop and my products!