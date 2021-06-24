MR. AGUNG'S CV

This is a CV design for Mr. M. Agung Hardiyanto, Agricultural Engineering '13, we are from the same high school, we've never met in person, but I'm sure he's a really cool person! He has a lot of experience and achievements, he is active on campus and likes to be a volunteer too.

Now Mr. Agung works as a Junior Analyst at the Ministry of National Development Planning (PPN) / National Development Planning Agency (BAPPENAS) of the Republic of Indonesia.

In this CV design I tried to make full English, but sorry if there are still mistakes, I'm still learning :)

Thank you Sir for your trust, wish you always healthy and successful.

See more at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122175017/MR-AGUNGS-CV





Thank you!

Graphic Designer

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan