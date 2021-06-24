🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
MR. AGUNG'S CV
This is a CV design for Mr. M. Agung Hardiyanto, Agricultural Engineering '13, we are from the same high school, we've never met in person, but I'm sure he's a really cool person! He has a lot of experience and achievements, he is active on campus and likes to be a volunteer too.
Now Mr. Agung works as a Junior Analyst at the Ministry of National Development Planning (PPN) / National Development Planning Agency (BAPPENAS) of the Republic of Indonesia.
In this CV design I tried to make full English, but sorry if there are still mistakes, I'm still learning :)
Thank you Sir for your trust, wish you always healthy and successful.
See more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122175017/MR-AGUNGS-CV
Thank you!
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan