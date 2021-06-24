elaheh afrashteh

PRALINE PASTRY LOGO DESIGN

PRALINE PASTRY LOGO DESIGN minimal logominimal cupcake sweet food branding brand pastry logodesign logo
Brand Identity design for praline - an Artisan pastry brand! 😄
PRALINE is a brand that sells products with high quality.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
