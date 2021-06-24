Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vatica Health - WordPress Website Development

Vatica Health - WordPress Website Development animation illustration minimal hospital health agency digital wordpress development website design website web design
  1. VH 1.png
  2. VH 2.png

About the client:

Vatica Health offers a unique model, pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge technology at the point of care. By capturing more accurate and complete diagnosis codes, their solution helps improve financial performance for health plans and providers.

Result:

We have developed a high-quality project with excellent SVG animations and an awesome Intro.

Everything is based on a professionally coded theme and made using WordPress Blocks (Gutenberg), including our self-developed custom ones.

