Vatica Health - WordPress Website Development

About the client:
Vatica Health offers a unique model, pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge technology at the point of care. By capturing more accurate and complete diagnosis codes, their solution helps improve financial performance for health plans and providers.
Result:
We have developed a high-quality project with excellent SVG animations and an awesome Intro.
Everything is based on a professionally coded theme and made using WordPress Blocks (Gutenberg), including our self-developed custom ones.
