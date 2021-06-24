Roman

House of Riviera monogram

Roman
Roman
  • Save
House of Riviera monogram monogram branding icon vector modern minimal logo design
Download color palette

Logo for the Italian cosmetics brand. Task from the client: a clean, minimalist logo in the monogram, which will be easily printed on any product.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Roman
Roman

More by Roman

View profile
    • Like