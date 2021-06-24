Zarya Kiqo

Gamer Playing VR

Zarya Kiqo
Zarya Kiqo
  • Save
Gamer Playing VR room male man cross hatching visual digital illustration drawing lineart art line goggles glove gloves set computer games game gamer
Download color palette

A digital line art illustration of a gamer playing on an old bulky computer using virtual reality equipment system (headset and gloves). A commission. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

Zarya Kiqo
Zarya Kiqo

More by Zarya Kiqo

View profile
    • Like