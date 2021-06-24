santuy_dsgn

AK monogram logo

santuy_dsgn
santuy_dsgn
  • Save
AK monogram logo ak minimal simple brand achitecture abstract monogram icon vector illustration app branding logo design lettering
Download color palette

What do you think about this design?
Leave your feedback in the comments 👇

Contact me if you want to hire me :
EMAIL | | WhatsApp

another portfolio check here :
Instagram | behance | facebook

santuy_dsgn
santuy_dsgn

More by santuy_dsgn

View profile
    • Like